NZ's gun buyback sparked Trump's interest, Ardern says after meeting with US president

It's been a busy day for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in New York with several high-profile meetings and appearances.

Ms Ardern spoke to media shortly after sitting down with US President Donald Trump for 25 minutes.

She described it as an "excellent meeting" which was "perfectly productive".

Mr Trump took an interest in New Zealand's gun buyback scheme in response to the March 15 attacks.

"It was a conversation around our buyback and obviously the work that we'd done to remove military-style semiautomatic weapons and assault rifles, and so we had a conversation around what would have happened in New Zealand, how it worked," Ms Ardern told media.

"I referenced the fact that actually Australia had gone through a similar process and we really learnt from that so it was really just sharing our experience, which obviously is pretty unique."

When asked by media if there was a sense he had some movement on his stance, Ms Ardern said, "I just sensed an interest."

"I mean obviously we were able to move very quickly and with consensus and I think that obviously stood out to the world the fact that we had that political consensus across members of Parliament - everyone but one person voting in favour - and so I think that sparked interest amongst others," she said. "I certainly wouldn't want to predetermine that that means anything particular for the United States other than an interest in what we did."

Ms Ardern said Trump "listened with interest", and also noted he had also met with one of the survivors of the attacks - Farid Ahmed - in July.

Ms Ardern also met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today in which they discussed a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

In addition, she had a behind-closed-doors discussion with Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg in which talks focused on bringing those in power together to combat violence and extremism online. It comes as Ms Ardern continues her work after the Christchurch Call - which is in response to the March 15 terrorist attacks.