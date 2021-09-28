NZ's first Māori Dean of Law excited to lead changes

The country's first-ever Dean of Law who is Māori has been appointed at AUT.

AUT's new Dean of Law Associate Professor Khylee Quince (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Roroa) Source: RNZ/Supplied

An expert in criminal law, youth justice and Māori legal issues, Associate Professor Khylee Quince (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Roroa) will start her term immediately, after what the university said was an international search.

"AUT's School of Law is well placed to shape our programmes around this vision - excellent practical legal education and research directed to social justice and community impact," Quince said in a statement.

She said she wants to further develop the university's law programme in South Auckland, and lead the university through a nationwide shakeup of legal education that's underway.

"This year the Council of Legal Education - the body tasked with accrediting law degrees - resolved to amend their regulations to require all law schools to teach and assess concepts of tikanga and te reo Māori in all seven core courses.