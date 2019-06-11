TODAY |

NZ's first Costco megastore delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

Construction on New Zealand’s first Costco store has begun – but its opening date has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US-based wholesale retailer is coming to Auckland in 2021. Source: Seven Sharp

The US-based megastore was due to open a store in Auckland’s Westgate Town Centre next year.

However, Costco Australia and New Zealand managing director Patrick Noone announced a new date to property council members at an Auckland conference today.

Noone says the store will now open a year later in 2022, according to the NZ Herald.

It was also revealed construction on New Zealand’s first Costco began eight weeks ago.

Once completed, it will include a fuel station, tyre centre, foodcourt, optometrist, hearing aid services, groceries and homewares.

Chris Wilkinson from First Retail Group told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last year about some of the benefits those shopping there can reap.

"Costco will be 30 per cent cheaper on average for most products, and will have a wide range of goods from household products to catering supplies through to coffins and petrol and tyres.

"It's like The Warehouse on steroids would be the way I describe it - huge in scale and huge in range," Mr Wilkinson says.

In Australia, people pay around NZ$60 to subscribe to Costco each year, allowing them to shop there.

Costco is the world's second largest retailer, with almost 800 stores, including 11 in Australia, where it has been operating since 2009.

