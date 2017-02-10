NZ's fifth hottest year on record marked by 'weather extremes'

Last year was the fifth warmest on record for New Zealand, NIWA Weather today announced in their Annual Climate Summary.

Since 1909 when records began, only the years 1998, 1999, 2013 and 2016 were warmer than 2017.

The nation-wide average temperature was also up 0.54 degrees on previous years, and the only month that had below average temperatures in 2017 was January.

University of Otago's Dr Jim Salinger said 2017 was marked by extreme weather events such as the floods resulting from ex-Cyclone Debbie and ex-Cyclone Cook in the North Island in April, and also the Marine Heatwave in Spring 2017.

"The former, and other flooding events in the first seven months of 2017, meant it was the most expensive year so far costing $NZ242 million in insurance payouts," Dr Salinger said.

"New Zealand is now ranked as 'high hazard' for these events by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery."

NIWA Weather also characterised a Marine Heatwave as a prominent feature around New Zealand during late 2017, with sea surface temperatures many areas two to four degrees above average, and some as high as six degrees above average.

Starting in September, the Marine Heatwave peaked in December especially in the Tasman Sea and to the east of the South Island.

Higher than average sea surface temperatures are also expected to remain for the first three months of 2018.

"The Marine Heatwave had temperatures at least three degrees above average for several weeks. Impacts will be significant in the marine environment," Dr Salinger said.

"There will be a movement towards more subtropical species of pelagic fish further south.

"Already snapper have been caught during December 2017 in Doubtful Sound, Fiordland which has never occurred before.

"And snapper have been spawning 3 months earlier than normal. Many other impacts are likely, such as changes in shellfish and seaweed around the coasts."

NIWA also registered unusual soil moisture patterns, with meteorological drought in Northland to begin the year, which then reemerged late in 2017.

