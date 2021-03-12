TODAY |

NZ's Covid lockdown risk 'has not gone away at all', epidemiologist warns as alert levels shift

Source:  1 NEWS

Epidemiologist Michael Baker says although Auckland is now back to Alert Level 1, the border needs to be a key focus for the Government until the Covid-19 vaccine starts to take effect.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Michael Baker says he’d like to ‘see a huge focus on borders for the next 6-8 months’ until Kiwis are vaccinated. Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern made the announcement at 11.30am today, saying New Zealand’s largest city would be returning to the lowest Alert Level minutes later at 12pm.

However, Baker told 1 NEWS the risk of further lockdowns has not “gone away”.

“I mean we’ve still got the same problems of infectious people arriving in New Zealand, infectious air crew. These are all ongoing threats to our elimination position,” he said.

“And I think there are a lot of things we can do to manage that risk — so that risk has not gone away at all. We still have to be prepared for outbreaks and doing all the right things.”

Baker says he believes the country needs systems in place, “not just relying on everyone in New Zealand doing the right thing".

“I would like to see a much stronger focus on reducing the number of infected people arriving into New Zealand every day,” he said.

Baker said the vaccines are a “new tool” that could be used more strategically to protect the country better.

“For example, we could vaccinate all New Zealanders who are going overseas on short-term trips and are going to come back – to prevent them bringing the virus back with them.”

He says he believes the alert level system also needs refining in “a number of ways”.

“I mean we’ve had it for a year, it does need some fine tuning. But the borders are really the big challenge.”

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Supreme Court throws out Joseph Parker’s bid to keep his name secret in drug case
2
Auckland to join the rest of New Zealand in Alert Level 1 starting at midday today — Ardern
3
America's Cup racing in doubt due to lack of wind
4
Vessel seized after recreational fishermen caught with five times legal limit of snapper
5
Video emerges of Auckland CBD bouncer knocking man unconscious with punch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:36

'Getting the balance right' — PM explains thinking behind Auckland's immediate alert level shift

Law won't be changed for mosque shooting witnesses to get ACC, Andrew Little says

America's Cup crowds get go-ahead for weekend racing, thanks to immediate alert level shift

Auckland to receive $3b more for transport projects, including aim to boost bus, train trips by 91%