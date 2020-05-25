TODAY |

NZ's Covid-19 tourism slump prompts 'once in a lifeftime' motorhome deals - from $29 per day

Campervan hire company Tourism Holdings Ltd is offering "once in a lifetime" deals - as low as $29 a day - on its rental fleet as it makes a bid to get them back on the road.

Grant Webster of Tourism Holdings Ltd talks about the deals – which start at just $29 per day for a campervan. Source: Breakfast

With international visitors non-existant, campervan companies have seen their fleet lie dormant for weeks now.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast, company CEO Grant Webster said more than 90 per cent of his business was usually international visitors.

"So they're not here now obviously - so let's get domestic - let's get New Zealanders moving, let's help regional economies," Mr Webster said.

Tourism Holdings Ltd owns Britz, Maui and Mighty Campers, which from today will be offering deals of motorhomes as low as $29, plus insurance, per day.

"If you've got young kids it's brilliant. If you've got older kids, it's still brilliant," Mr Webster said.

"You can stop in places that you wouldn't stop otherwise. You can stop in places where there are no motels or hotels.

"The holiday parks are all behind this campaign as well - you're completely free and independent - do what you like, go where you like."

The $29 figure is for one of Bitz cheapest model campers, but the most expensive model - a large motorhome that sleeps six - will be about $69 per day.

Mr Webster said the pricing is about 70 per cent lower than usual, and bookings for travel up to the end of October will be open until July 19.

Insurance rates had also been substantially reduced, down to as little as $10 per day.

"We're going to get more activity pricing at these kind of levels than if we just sort of sat there on normal pricing," Mr Webster said.

"This isn't about us making money - we've got fixed costs, we're losing the money anyway.

"You've got two long weekends in that timeframe and two lots of school holidays - I actually hope, for the sake of the industry, that we never see these prices again, so it really is once in a lifetime."

