NZ's Covid-19 position 'stronger than any other country' because of cautious approach - Dr Bloomfield

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has addressed whether NZ could have moved down alert levels faster as the Government this afternoon announced a move to Alert Level 1 at midnight tonight.

The Director-General of Health believes the Government’s cautious approach has left us in a good position.

"To the inevitable question - Could we have come down through the alert levels faster? - I would simply say we have come down faster and sooner and in a stronger position than any other country.

"Yes, we have been cautious, but we have not been over cautious. And that cautiousness has been part of our success," he said at today's press conference from Parliament.

Dr Bloomfield also had praise for the public's response to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"I want to thank people who have worked so hard to achieve what we have achieved over the last few months.

"The reason we are where we are today is because New Zealanders acted together in our collective interests and we will need to continue to do that."

The announcement comes as today it was announced there are no active cases of Covid-19 left in New Zealand.

Here are some of the changes that will come into force at midnight tonight.

How life will change:

Restrictions on businesses and services will be lifted.

Rules governing hospitality outlets will be lifted.

There will be no physical distancing rules, and limits on gatherings will be removed.

Crowds will be allowed at sports matches and church services.

Community sport can resume without restrictions.

Physical distancing is no longer required on air travel or public transport.

Border controls remain in place and increased hygiene is expected of all New Zealanders.

The golden rules of Alert Level 1:

If you're sick, stay home.

If you have cold or flu symptoms call your doctor.

Wash your hands.

Sneeze or cough into your elbow and disinfect surfaces.

Isolate immediately if told to by authorities.

If you have underlying conditions, talk with your GP about precautions.

Keep track of where you've been.

Stay vigilant.