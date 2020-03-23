NZ's coronavirus alert system to hit level four in 48 hours - 'Prepare as a nation to go into self-isolation'

New Zealand's Covid-19 coronavirus alert level has risen to level three, and after 48 hours it will go to level four.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said "We are facing the potential for devastating impacts from this virus... but we do have a small window to get ahead of it".

"Now is the time to put our plans into action.

"The situation here is moving at pace and so must we. Prepare as a nation to go into self-isolation."

The 48 hour period was so people could "get their lives in order".

Essential services will still continue.

She said we must consider there is now transmission in our community, after two cases are currently being investigated are still being investigated as suspected community transmission.

"We have a window of opportunity. We can stop the spread by staying at home and reducing contact. Now is the time to act."

Schools will be shut altogether from midnight Wednesday.

New Zealand will be in level four for a period of four weeks minimum.

"It will all come down to the level of compliance," Ms Ardern said.

Level three alert system means that travel in areas with clusters or community transmission is limited, affected educational facilities closed, alternative ways of working required and some non-essential businesses should close and non acute services and procedures in hospitals deferred and healthcare staff reprioritised.

Source: 1 NEWS

- People instructed to stay at home

- Educational facilities closed

- Businesses closed except for essential services (e.g. supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics) and lifeline utilities

- Rationing of supplies and requisitioning of facilities

- Travel severely limited

- Major reprioritisation of healthcare services

It comes after the Ministry of Health confirmed 36 new confirmed cases today, bringing the total number to 102. Two of the cases are still being investigated as suspected community transmission.

Over the weekend, the Prime Minister announced a four tier alert system, and as of midday Saturday New Zealand sat at level two.

Level one is where the virus is contained.

Level two is Covid-19 contained but the risks are growing as more cases arise. Unnecessary travel should be contained and more travel restrictions are put in place.

Level three is Covid-19 is a heightened risk that the disease is not contained.