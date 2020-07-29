NZ's best comedians put on night of sidesplitters to audience of essential workers

As a "thank you" to essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s best comedians got together to put on a right old shindig of sidesplitters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The best of New Zealand comedy put on the show for an invited audience for the likes of nurses, supermarket workers and bus drivers.

Comedian Ben Hurley said it was great for the comedians to be back on stage following lockdown.

“It’s a bit like the roaring 20s out there at the moment, we’re the only country in the world where you’re allowed to go to a comedy club or theatre and have a normal experience,” he said.