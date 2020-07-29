TODAY |

NZ's best comedians put on night of sidesplitters to audience of essential workers

Source:  1 NEWS

As a "thank you" to essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s best comedians got together to put on a right old shindig of sidesplitters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They gave our unsung heroes a big night to unwind and have a laugh. Source: Seven Sharp

The best of New Zealand comedy put on the show for an invited audience for the likes of nurses, supermarket workers and bus drivers.

Comedian Ben Hurley said it was great for the comedians to be back on stage following lockdown.

“It’s a bit like the roaring 20s out there at the moment, we’re the only country in the world where you’re allowed to go to a comedy club or theatre and have a normal experience,” he said.

Stand-Up Aotearoa screens tonight at 8pm on TVNZ2.

New Zealand
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:17
NZ's best comedians put on night of sidesplitters to audience of essential workers
2
'Huge step forward' - hapu welcome proposal to return Matakana Island land taken by Crown
3
All medicines containing codeine to be prescription-only from November 5
4
Former All Blacks captain Andy Haden dies aged 69
5
Couple fears derailment of home ownership dream amid Covid-19 pandemic
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:01

Former soldier who endured personal tragedy sets up trust to help people in Tonga
01:05

Watch: Paula Bennett signs off from Parliament with heartfelt and humorous speech
02:07

'Huge step forward' - hapu welcome proposal to return Matakana Island land taken by Crown
00:51

Sarah Dowie comes out swinging in valedictory speech, calls for better treatment of women in NZ