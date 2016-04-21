NZ's 'archaic' and 'medieval' blasphemy law to go, Justice Minister indicates

New Zealand's law barring blasphemous libel, described by Justice Minister Andrew Little as "archaic" and "medieval", is about to be scrapped, he has announced.

"No prosecutions for blasphemy have occurred in New Zealand for almost a century, and even in that case the jury returned a not guilty verdict," Mr Little said.

"This obsolete provision has no place in a modern society which protects freedom of expression."

He said no one had been prosecuted since 1922, with the offence raising potential Bill of Rights Act concerns.

Also targeted for deletion in the Crimes Amendment Bill is New Zealand's "year and a day rule", which prevents prosecution over causing a death of a person if the victim survive for more than a year and a day.

"Advances in medical science and life support machines that may keep victims alive for longer than a year and a day mean there is no longer any justification for this rule," Mr Little said.