TODAY |

NZ's 'archaic' and 'medieval' blasphemy law to go, Justice Minister indicates

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice

New Zealand's law barring blasphemous libel, described by Justice Minister Andrew Little as "archaic" and "medieval", is about to be scrapped, he has announced. 

"No prosecutions for blasphemy have occurred in New Zealand for almost a century, and even in that case the jury returned a not guilty verdict," Mr Little said. 

"This obsolete provision has no place in a modern society which protects freedom of expression."

He said no one had been prosecuted since 1922, with the offence raising potential Bill of Rights Act concerns.

Also targeted for deletion in the Crimes Amendment Bill is New Zealand's "year and a day rule", which prevents prosecution over causing a death of a person if the victim survive for more than a year and a day. 

"Advances in medical science and life support machines that may keep victims alive for longer than a year and a day mean there is no longer any justification for this rule," Mr Little said. 

The Crimes Amendment Bill will also see the inclusion of two new offences for livestock rustling.

Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:31
Paula McGregor waits days after Denver Chance disappeared, his sister Ginny O'Sullivan appeals to the public.
Missing Aucklander's mum on 'horrific rollercoaster ride' waiting for news of son Denver Chance
2
Te Aroha Grace spoke to Marae about why he chose to change his name.
Māori man breaks tradition, takes on Pākehā wife's surname
3
Security camera captured the shocking incident.
Perth mum pleads guilty after driving up to 100km/h with young child gripping car's roof
4
Ethan Lindenberger got vaccinated against his mother’s wishes, after doing his own research.
US teen who defied anti-vax mum to get immunised speaks of 'internet fraudsters' preying on people's fears
5
Rocka after suffering a broken leg at the hands of Serrin Macpherson, and the x-ray of his injury, inset.
Man jailed after breaking own dog’s leg, beating it so badly it had to be put down
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:20
Lance Burdett discussed why he was against the move on Breakfast this morning.

Arming NZ cops would be an unnecessarily 'emotional' move, former top crisis negotiator says
The tense conversation was over a character reference letter.

Sroubek 'double' Antolik likely to have visited New Zealand
02:14
There’s been a spike in stock being shot, mutilated and cut up for meat.

Crime Amendment Bill cracks down on cattle rustlers, who now face up to seven years prison

House prices mixed: Auckland down but regions continue to rise