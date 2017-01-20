 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ's Antarctica hub Scott Base to undergo a makeover

share

Source:

NZN

Scott Base is about to get a new look as a group of designers begin redevelopment of New Zealand's home in Antarctica.

Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.
Source: 1 NEWS

Antarctica New Zealand says that a team of four has been assembled to create four designs over the next 12 months as the current base reaches the end of its functional life.

The architects, quantity surveyors, structural/civil engineers and building services contractors will have to understand the environmental constraints and design a modern, low-impact efficient facility, Antarctica NZ said.

Scott Base redevelopment project manager Simon Shelton said that it was important the designers also had a passion for the harsh continent and complemented the environment in their designs.

Euan Mackellar of Jasmax-Hugh Broughton Architects said he was looking forward to the challenge.

The staff of Scott Base queued out the door to see the restored hut and celebrate a significant milestone.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It is an incredible honour to be working with Antarctica New Zealand on the plans to redevelop Scott Base, where we will need to deliver high-performance buildings in one of the most extreme natural environments on the planet.

"We intend to role-model environmental stewardship while creating a design that caters [to] New Zealand's scientific and strategic needs in Antarctica. We are looking for efficiencies in how we, and our facilities, operate through all aspects of the design."

The business case for the new build will cost $6.14 million and has been funded by the government.

The four successful applicants within each discipline are:

* Architecture: Jasmax-Hugh Broughton Architects

* Quantity Surveying: Turner and Townsend

* Structural/Civil Engineering: WSP Opus

* Building Services: Steensen Varming

Related

Antarctica

Environment

01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Spectacular new pictures of orcas emerge from Antarctica
01:47
1 NEWS’ Lisa Davies caught up with Madeline Graham as she rehearsed in Christchurch.

Top Royal NZ Ballet dancer hitting Antarctica to help raise awareness around climate change

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

00:19
2
Prentis Robinson from North Carolina was filming himself with a selfie stick.

US man fatally shot while broadcasting himself live on Facebook

06:55
3
The new National leader said he will be defined by an economic, not a social, agenda leading the Opposition.

Watch: Simon Bridges insists his social conservatism ‘not my focus’ in leading National Party, the economy is


05:25
4
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

5
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Alternative SH1 Picton to Christchurch highway closed after crash

05:25
Bryce Edwards says having two Maori at the head of the party shows how progressive it has become.

Questioning Simon Bridges' 'Maoriness' will 'backfire' and he's the 'right choice' to lead National Party, says political commentator

Bryce Edwards says while there would always be tension in a party between different politicians, Mr Bridges and deputy Paula Bennett "do get on".

01:10
The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford shortly after his appointment to the top spot.

'If I think about it I've had a few' – Simon Bridges talks political regrets and gay marriage stance

The new National leader sat down with 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

02:37
Political reporter Katie Bradford takes an in-depth look at the MP for Tauranga.

John Armstrong opinion: 'The inescapable impression in the wake of one of the most pivotal caucus meetings in the recent history of the National Party was of a job half-done'

Simon Bridges has a big task getting rid of the old guard.


03:20
Long before they led their respective parties, Ardern and Bridges were regulars on the Political Young Guns segment.

Flashback: Before they were leaders – Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges star on Breakfast

The pair had so much chemistry viewers would write in to TVNZ asking if the pair were a couple.

00:34
Watch: Police release distressing footage of aggressive dogs being tasered

Exclusive: Increase in police tasering of dogs prompts concern from SPCA, SAFE as new disturbing footage is released

Police still have no aftercare rules after tasering dogs, like they do for humans - and the SPCA thinks that needs to change.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 