NZ's Antarctica hub Scott Base to undergo a makeover

Scott Base is about to get a new look as a group of designers begin redevelopment of New Zealand's home in Antarctica.

Antarctica New Zealand says that a team of four has been assembled to create four designs over the next 12 months as the current base reaches the end of its functional life.

The architects, quantity surveyors, structural/civil engineers and building services contractors will have to understand the environmental constraints and design a modern, low-impact efficient facility, Antarctica NZ said.

Scott Base redevelopment project manager Simon Shelton said that it was important the designers also had a passion for the harsh continent and complemented the environment in their designs.

Euan Mackellar of Jasmax-Hugh Broughton Architects said he was looking forward to the challenge.

"It is an incredible honour to be working with Antarctica New Zealand on the plans to redevelop Scott Base, where we will need to deliver high-performance buildings in one of the most extreme natural environments on the planet.

"We intend to role-model environmental stewardship while creating a design that caters [to] New Zealand's scientific and strategic needs in Antarctica. We are looking for efficiencies in how we, and our facilities, operate through all aspects of the design."

The business case for the new build will cost $6.14 million and has been funded by the government.

The four successful applicants within each discipline are:

* Architecture: Jasmax-Hugh Broughton Architects

* Quantity Surveying: Turner and Townsend

* Structural/Civil Engineering: WSP Opus