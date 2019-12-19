NZ's airports unlikely to recover from Covid-19 hit until late 2021 - S&P Global Ratings

Australian and New Zealand airports face a fragile and volatile recovery until a Covid-19 vaccine restores consumer confidence in air travel.

A report by S&P Global Ratings says airports are unlikely to see a firm recovery until late next year, with international traffic expected to recover in 2022.

"Fiscal 2021 will be weaker than our previous expectations for most airports given recent setbacks," S&P lead credit analyst Parvathy Iyer said.

New Zealand's national response to managing the pandemic, including domestic travel, had helped airports with their recovery, Iyer said.

In contrast, she said the five Australian airports rated by the agency had been hamstrung by volatile state border policies.

"Indeed, domestic travel in New Zealand has steadily climbed since May 2020 to reach about 60 per cent of pre-Covid levels."

She said that was an encouraging sign for Australian airports, which were likely to see increases of at least 40 to 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels once quarantine restrictions between states were lifted.

Iyer said property revenues had helped cover operating costs for most airports, but international travel was still needed to bolster airports' balance sheets.

The report said bigger airports, such as Sydney and Auckland, needed to boost cash flows through duty free and retail revenues.