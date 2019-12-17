TODAY |

Are NZ's adventure tourism rules fit for purpose? Workplace Safety Minister wants answers

Source:  1 NEWS

Are the regulations around adventure activities in New Zealand fit for purpose? That's a question that needs to be asked in the wake of last week's Whakaari/White Island disaster, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said today.

Iain Lees-Galloway spoke to the media one week on from the eruption that has resulted in 16 deaths. Source: 1 NEWS

WorkSafe has launched an investigation into the eruption, which has resulted in 16 deaths over the past week.

"Adventure activities are inherently risky, that's the very nature of them, that's why they are regulated," Mr Lees-Galloway said. "But ultimately, every employer, every operator in NZ must meet their obligations."

He said WorkSafe established a team of 10 investigators in Whakatāne and another 10 in Wellington.

"Their job is to look at the activities of all the parties involved to make sure everyone met their obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act and the adventure activities regulations."

A week on from the tragedy many across the country paused to remember those affected. Source: 1 NEWS

He said the question needed to be asked if the regulations were fit for purpose.

"We're taking advice on what the appropriate approach is."

He said White Island tours had its three-yearly audit in November 2017, and two subsequent surveillance audits since then. 

"People can be confident those registered operators are being audited appropriately."

He said it was worth people asking if their operator is registered.

When asked about the practicality of international tourists knowing to ask, Mr Lees-Galloway said, "we have to get the word out to encourage people to do that".

