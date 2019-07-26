TODAY |

NZ's abortion law in its current form is 'really quite ridiculous', Dame Margaret Sparrow argues

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health

Abortion should be health issue, not a criminal issue, says Dame Margaret Sparrow, now in her 80s, as she continues to fight for women’s rights of choice.

In the coming weeks, New Zealanders will learn how far the Government plans to liberalise abortion laws.

Dame Margaret, who has been an abortion activist since the 1970s, told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning it should be made a health issue for safety reasons, as well as making it more compatible with the patients' right of choice.

In the present system, the decision is made by doctors and consultants, she argued.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern says she is unsure how MPs will vote on the issue. Source: 1 NEWS

"You may get an abortion, but there are also women who can't get an abortion through the present system, which is very complicated, quite expensive, unnecessary and should certainly be a health issue, not a crime," she said. 

"Some have been refused abortions through the system that we have. Many are unhappy. Ninety-eight per cent of abortions are done on the grounds of mental health - which is really quite ridiculous - but that's the way doctors' liberal intent have managed to make this law work.

"We can't provide the optimum care for a medical abortion because of the constraints of the law."

Dame Margaret said the Law Commission's paper prepared for Parliament has "a good basis for new legislation", adding that the last law in 1977 was based on "a rather flawed document".

Your playlist will load after this ad

They held a sign saying, “abortion is healthcare, from Alabama to Aotearoa”. Source: 1 NEWS

"I was there in December 1977 when the present law, or virtually the present law, went through," she said. "I come from an era when abortion was truly a crime - you could go to jail even for doing a self abortion."

Dame Margaret said law changes banning abortion in some US states are wrong, but was pleased with liberalisation on the topic in places like Ireland and Queensland, Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now in her 80s, Ms Sparrow has been fighting for women’s rights of choice since the 1970s. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
a
Prince Charles, Camilla to visit New Zealand at end of year
2
Consumer New Zealand chief executive Sue Chetwin gives her thoughts.
Be wary of loyalty card programmes, Consumer NZ warns
3
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
4
Barrett will return to his preferred position when his side faces off with the Chiefs.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
5
The singer performed a set to a large crowd in South Auckland overnight.
Stan Walker performs for protestors at Ihumātao - 'Don't let the fire burn out, whānau'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:42
Reporter Mary-Jane Aggett explains what works and what backfires horribly.

Expert says to 'not sweat the small stuff' when it comes to parenting
03:55
Current mayor Ray Wallace has a determined rival, 28-year-old Barry Campbell.

At just 28, Campbell Barry is bidding to become NZ's youngest-ever mayor

04:31
Consumer New Zealand chief executive Sue Chetwin gives her thoughts.

Be wary of loyalty card programmes, Consumer NZ warns
05:16
There’s one man who’s on a mission to clean up the mess left in Puhinui Creek.

Local man mucks in for clean up after polystyrene dumped in Auckland's Puhinui Stream