NZ's abortion law in its current form is 'really quite ridiculous', Dame Margaret Sparrow argues

Abortion should be health issue, not a criminal issue, says Dame Margaret Sparrow, now in her 80s, as she continues to fight for women’s rights of choice.

In the coming weeks, New Zealanders will learn how far the Government plans to liberalise abortion laws.

Dame Margaret, who has been an abortion activist since the 1970s, told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning it should be made a health issue for safety reasons, as well as making it more compatible with the patients' right of choice.

In the present system, the decision is made by doctors and consultants, she argued.

"You may get an abortion, but there are also women who can't get an abortion through the present system, which is very complicated, quite expensive, unnecessary and should certainly be a health issue, not a crime," she said.

"Some have been refused abortions through the system that we have. Many are unhappy. Ninety-eight per cent of abortions are done on the grounds of mental health - which is really quite ridiculous - but that's the way doctors' liberal intent have managed to make this law work.

"We can't provide the optimum care for a medical abortion because of the constraints of the law."

Dame Margaret said the Law Commission's paper prepared for Parliament has "a good basis for new legislation", adding that the last law in 1977 was based on "a rather flawed document".

"I was there in December 1977 when the present law, or virtually the present law, went through," she said. "I come from an era when abortion was truly a crime - you could go to jail even for doing a self abortion."