What are NZ's 2000 pay phones being used for?

The telephone box was once a street corner staple, but these days they're a lot harder to find.

Julian Lee reports from the fanciest one he could find.

Yet despite what you think, there are still 2000 of them nationwide and surprisingly, they're being well used.

Tessa Tierney from Spark outlined how they are still coming in handy for some.

“We do see traditional calls from phone boxes declining, but actually they still get used.

“About 60 per cent of the calls that are going through them are to 0800 number services like banks and Government departments.”

Julian Lee using a pay phone.

However, some of the calls being made could be life savers.

“Critically around 2000 of the calls made from them a month are to 111 emergency services.”

Tierney says around 100,000 Spark customers use the WiFi enabled phone boxes to access the internet.

Collect calls can also still be made from them, she confirmed to Jeremy Wells.

