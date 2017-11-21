NZQA releases provisional math results after outrage over difficult exam

NZQA have made the unusual decision to release provisional NCEA Level 1 Mathematics and Statistics exam results.

The final results will be released in April, but a high level of interest in the exam prompted NZQA to release the conditional results today.

Interest in the exam was sparked last year after the geometry standard reduced some students to tears and resulted in several teachers penning an open letter criticising the questions' complexity.

"NZQA has taken the unusual step of announcing these provisional results early so we can respond to the concerns teachers raised with us in the open letter," said NZQA Deputy Chief Executive Kristine Kilkelly.

"Early in term 1 we will work with regional and national mathematics associations to discuss these results with teachers, talk about how the standards are assessed and their feedback on the assessments."