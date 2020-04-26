NZNO nurses union president resigns, claiming deep divisions within the group

Nurses Organisation president Grant Brookes has resigned because of deep divisions in the union, he says.

NZNO's president Grant Brookes. Source: Grant Brookes, NZNO President/Facebook

Brookes was elected president in 2015 and re-elected in 2018 for his second three-year term.

In a blog post he spelled out his reasons for quitting, saying shadowy forces behind a failed bid to remove him from office were "continuing to pursue their own immediate interests".