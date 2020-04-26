TODAY |

NZNO nurses union president resigns, claiming deep divisions within the group

Source: 

Nurses Organisation president Grant Brookes has resigned because of deep divisions in the union, he says.

NZNO's president Grant Brookes. Source: Grant Brookes, NZNO President/Facebook

Brookes was elected president in 2015 and re-elected in 2018 for his second three-year term.

In a blog post he spelled out his reasons for quitting, saying shadowy forces behind a failed bid to remove him from office were "continuing to pursue their own immediate interests".

RNZ has approached Brookes and the union for comment.

New Zealand
Health
