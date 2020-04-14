NZME seeks leave and new laws to buy news rival Stuff for $1 - but Stuff's owner says they never agreed to that

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1 - but owner Nine says negotiations have been terminated.

A file image of the New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) building. Source: 1 NEWS

NZME this morning posted a statement to the NZX saying it has applied for Commerce Commission approval, and sought special legislation from the Government by end of the month to go through with the deal.

The commission has previously declined clearance for a merger of the two companies, saying it would substantially lessen competition, both for advertisers and readers.

However, in a statement to the ASX, a Nine spokesperson said "whilst Nine confirms that it has had discussions with NZME regarding the acquisition of Stuff, Nine has notified NZME that it has terminated further engagement with NZME".

An NZME spokesperson would not comment when contacted by reporters on whether the sale had actually been agreed with Nine before the NZX statement was made.

Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher said in an email to staff that "this announcement was very surprising to both Nine and ourselves.

"While Nine and NZME had been in discussions around the sale/purchase of the Stuff business, these were terminated by Nine last week.

"There is no deal between NZME and Nine.

"We are really not sure why NZME took this step, given the clear message from our owners that there would be no transaction."

NZME last month announced 200 jobs would go as a cost-saving response to the Covid-19 downturn, and Stuff also asked its employees to take a pay cut.

NZME says the acquisition of Stuff would lower the costs of producing news, and ensure a committed local news media outlet into the future.