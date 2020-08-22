NZHellhole hashtag trending on Twitter as Kiwis sarcastically show 'how tough' lockdown is

The hashtag NZHellhole is currently trending on Twitter in New Zealand as Kiwis use sarcastic humour to detail life under the latest alert level restrictions.

People are using the hashtag to show how New Zealand really doesn't have it so bad under Alert Level 3 restrictions in Auckland, with Level 2 restrictions in place for the rest of the country.

Many people have been posting images of beautiful scenery and good food as they relax over the weekend.

It comes in a week where New Zealand's Covid-19 response has hit international headlines, mainly due to repeated negative references by US President Donald Trump at campaign rallies and media briefings.

Mr Trump has used New Zealand's resurgence of the virus in the community to try and deflect from his own management of Covid-19 in the US.

Speaking to a crowd in Pennsylvania yesterday, he said the USA has "done an incredible job.

"You look at our mortality rates, you look at all the things - but they like to compare us to others so they were talking about New Zealand," he said.

"New Zealand - it's over - it's over for New Zealand, everything's gone, they're beautiful.

"They had a massive breakout yesterday."

Almost 175,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the USA, while New Zealand has had 22 deaths.

There was also an anti-lockdown protest in Auckland today attended by around 100 people who gathered at Aotea Square before marching down Queen Street.