NZEI teachers and principals to strike for a day over 'crisis in teaching'

With plastic bags being phased out from Kiwi supermarkets one woman thinks she has the perfect solution to replace them with an environmentally friendly alternative.

Jasmine Teei thinks that Māori woven flax bags called kete are the perfect answer.

"They're reusable, they're 100 per cent natural, anybody can make it, it's free and when you're done with it you simply bury it and use it to plant," Ms Teei told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Kete were used for centuries before plastic was even created and have always been valued in Māori culture..

"Everyone is so caught up in material plastics they have forgotten about the real stuff, which is our natural resources," Ms Teei said.

Countdown supermarket says it's looking into the kete solution.

"What I really like about it is it's natural and its part of our culture, they're reusable and best of all they're not plastic.