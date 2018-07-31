 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

NZEI teachers and principals to strike for a day over 'crisis in teaching'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Education

Teacher and Principal members of the New Zealand Educational Institute will go on strike for a day on August 15 over what they say is a "crisis in teaching".

Lead principal negotiator Louise Green said this morning in a release that there needs to be better investment in education and that there are not enough teachers for every class.

"A clear majority of both member groups voted in favour of a full day, giving a strong endorsement for collective action," Ms Green said.

The group previously planned three-hour strikes but have now changed to a single full-day strike.

"It is 24 years since educators have gone on strike and this is not an action we are taking lightly," she said.

Lead teacher negotiator Liam Rutherford said public opinion polling showed cleared support for more investment in teaching.

"The members' decision to take industrial action shows the degree of frustration and conviction among teachers and principals," Mr Rutherford said.

NZEI and the Ministry of Education yesterday agreed to enter mediation over collective agreement negotiations and the outcome will be taken back to NZEI members.

Shortage of teachers sparks concern with Teacher’s Union
Source: Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

Man admits murdering mother and daughter, 2, whose bodies were found 1200km apart in two Australian states
4

Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise
5

Roast pork and creamy mushroom pie sees Tauranga baker win his sixth NZ Supreme Pie Award
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

Asking prices for Auckland houses rise for the first time in four months
Cushla Donaldson.

Kiwis in Australian detention express frustrations via art at Melbourne event

Roast pork and creamy mushroom pie sees Tauranga baker win his sixth NZ Supreme Pie Award
Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the Airbnb App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a car. Login screen with Facebook and Google sign up options. Airbnb is a service for people to list, find, and rent lodging. It currently has over 1,500,000 listings in 34,000 cities and 190 countries.

Airbnb hosts angered by Auckland Council's retrospective bed tax

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment

With plastic bags being phased out from Kiwi supermarkets one woman thinks she has the perfect solution to replace them with an environmentally friendly alternative.

Jasmine Teei thinks that Māori woven flax bags called kete are the perfect answer.

"They're reusable, they're 100 per cent natural, anybody can make it, it's free and when you're done with it you simply bury it and use it to plant," Ms Teei told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Kete were used for centuries before plastic was even created and have always been valued in Māori culture..

"Everyone is so caught up in material plastics they have forgotten about the real stuff, which is our natural resources," Ms Teei said.

Countdown supermarket says it's looking into the kete solution.

"What I really like about it is it's natural and its part of our culture, they're reusable and best of all they're not plastic.

"We do have options available at this stage, but if there is an opening and Kiwis want them we will consider it," Countdown's Kiri Hannifin said.

Last week Conservation and Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage signalled a ban on single use plastic bags is imminent.

Here’s Tamati Rimene-Sproat with the comeback of the kete. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

'I was just too scared to drive' - concerns raised by former driver about buses' safety after Ōhakune crash that claimed life of 11-year-old girl

Watch: The Government minister who went undercover for a day to wipe walls and clean ablution blocks

Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise

Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

'It will happen' - South Island Independence Movement vows to break away

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

The South Island Independence Movement has been resurrected and its founder says the island will become a separate country.

The South Island had its own government for a year in 1848, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp recalled.

It almost became its own country in a movement founded 20 years later, when a bill in Parliament was lost by just 17 votes.

Now the revived South Island Independence Movement has well over 1,000 followers on Facebook.

The arguments for secession 170 years ago were the same as they are today by the new movement's founder, Solomon Tor-Kilsen.

"You've got all the taxes that are raised in the South Island, all the GDP of the South Island, and that goes into the collective coffers and we don't get anywhere near back what we put in," he said.

The South Island as an independent country would, with just over one million people, have one of the smallest populations in the world - not much more than Fiji's.

But it would also have the 75th biggest economy in the world, with its own currency, flag, army and passport. 

"It will happen. We're not going away this time," Mr Tor-Kilsen said.

"There's massive discontent in the South."  

South Islanders are not alone. In Scotland, Catalonia, Texas and Western Australia, the global secessionist movement is rising.

"People want to look after themselves and they don't want to be dictated to by governments really far away that are dictating what they should be doing in their own backyard," Mr Tor-Kilsen said.

In 1999 the South Island Party ran for national office, led by Dunedin south locals Pat and Margaret McCarrigan.

The party got about 3000 votes nationwide, Ms McCarrigan herself getting almost 1000 votes in Dunedin South. 

They're on board with the new push for independence.

"I hope and pray it does happen," Mr McCarrigan said.   

Ms McCarrigan added: "But I think it it will take time. And of course it'll take a lot of money." 

Some southerners think it’s time to ditch their North Island whānau. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Politics