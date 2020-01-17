NZDF to transport Fijian military engineers to Australia today to battle the bushfires

The NZDF will be transporting Fijian military engineers to Australia today as the region continues to support the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in the battle against bushfires in Victoria and New South Wales.

The NZDF Boeing 757. Source: NZDF

A NZDF Boeing 757 will depart New Zealand to uplift 54 Republic of Fiji Military Force (RFMF) engineers, Defence Minister Ron Mark said yesterday.

“Defence forces from across the region continue to respond to the bush fires, at Australia’s request. We are proud to be part of the response, and this generous offer by Fiji is a further example of Pacific partnerships in action,” Mr Mark said.

The NZDF is also granting an Australian request for a third Air Loading Team, with four additional personnel departing New Zealand on Thursday.

Three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters and crew and two New Zealand Army Combat Engineer Sections are already in Australia.

Since the initial deployment, the Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90s have completed 40 hours of flight time, including 14 missions of personnel and equipment transportation.

The C-130 Hercules transport aircraft which deployed earlier this month has since carried 41 passengers and 18,098kg of freight, over 12 hours of flight time.