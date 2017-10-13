 

NZDF stands down nine staff as investigation launched into allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour at Waiouru camp

1 NEWS
The NZ Defence Force has replaced and removed nine staff members, under investigation for "inappropriate behaviour" at an army recruit training unit.

The conduct under investigation by the Military Police allegedly involves instructors at the The Army Depot at Waiouru sexually pursuing recruits, the NZ Herald reports.

This includes one alleged case of actual "sexual contact" between two instructors and a recruit, although the question of consent has not been raised.

The NZDF themselves has, in a statement, described the investigation into the conduct of seven personal at The Army Depot at Waiouru as "offences and significant shortcomings, including inappropriate conduct, failure to follow standing orders, and failure to follow established procedures".

The NZDF has identified another two members of the leadership team at The Army Depot who who have been replaced in their roles, but are not under investigation by the Military Police.

The Chief of Army, Major General Peter Kelly, said the investigations prove the military is committed to reprimanding unacceptable behaviour when they become aware of it.

"As an Army, we hold ourselves to the highest levels of behaviour – well above those to which we are legally bound," Major General Kelly said in a statement.

"Where we see performance and behaviours that do not match our expectations, we will act. The leadership changes we have made were put in place to move The Army Depot forward in a positive way."

It is anticipated that formal disciplinary proceedings will start shortly. 
 

New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) soldiers disembark a helicopter. Source: NZDF/Flickr
