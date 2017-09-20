 

NZDF ship to help transport diesel around New Zealand

A Navy ship is heading to Marsden Point as part of NZ Defence Force efforts to help ease disruption caused by the damaged fuel pipeline from the oil refinery to Auckland.

The race to fix the pipeline is on and it's been confirmed a digger caused the damage.
The HMNZS Endeavour will set sail today to upload 4.8 million litres of diesel for delivery for ports in New Zealand.

The move comes as contractors at the Ruakaka leak site prepare to undertake cutting today to remove the damaged section of pipe for replacement.

Major General Tim Gall, Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, says the Endeavour can provide the equivalent of 150 road tankers of fuel.

"Deploying the ship will free up commercial tankers to reconfigure and focus on moving aviation fuel," he said.

"This will help ease distribution issues in other regional centres."

He said 12 Army drivers would be driving civilian tankers to transport aviation fuel to Auckland, Palmerston North and Napier around the clock from Thursday to September 30.

Refining NZ chief executive Sjoerd Post says signs near the pipe warn 'No Digging' but more protection is needed.
The pipeline, which connects to Auckland airport via Wiri, was found to be damaged last Thursday.

Its temporary shutdown has meant airlines have been rationed to 30 per cent of normal supplies of jet fuel at the airport.

Refining NZ says repairs are on track to resume deliveries to its Wiri storage depot between Sunday and Tuesday.

There would then be a 30-hour period for settling, recertification and transport to the airport.

Delays also continue for passengers at Auckland Airport, with a substantial number of flights either cancelled or delayed due to the leak.

Passengers are advised to check on the airport's website to see which flights are affected.

