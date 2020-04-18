TODAY |

NZDF sends second Hercules to deliver supplies to cyclone-hit Vanuatu, bring home stranded Kiwis

Source:  1 NEWS

A second NZDF aircraft in as many days will leave New Zealand for the Pacific, this time bringing relief supplies to Vanuatu after Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft are transporting vital emergency supplies to Fiji and Vanuatu following Tropical Cyclone Harold. Source: Supplied

Following a flight to Fiji this morning carrying relief support, another C-130H Hercules will tomorrow morning depart to Port Vila, delivering much needed supplies.

Tomorrow's flight will be used to deliver 2500 tarpaulins, 150 tool kits and more than 350 kilograms of hygiene products for families in Vanuatu.

Much like today's flight to Fiji, the Ministry of Defence is planning on the delivery also being able to repatriate New Zealand citizens currently stuck in the Pacific due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 lockdown.

A similar delivery to Vanuatu was carried out last week, carrying water cans, chainsaw kits, agricultural tool kits and some satellite phones.

