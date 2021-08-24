TODAY |

NZDF personnel involved in Kabul evacuation test positive for Covid

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Defence Force personnel who helped evacuate Kiwis and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan have tested positive for Covid-19. 

Defence Force personnel evacuating people from Afghanistan. Source: Supplied

A spokesman said they had tested positive for the virus while in the United Arab Emirates.

"They are isolating under local base protocols and will be following all requirements for isolation and testing prior to travel home."

The spokesman said the pair were fully vaccinated and "currently well".

"All returning NZDF personnel will be completing the standard NZ border entry 14-day managed isolation requirements."

Last month the Defence Force sent a team of 80 on a C-130 Hercules to evacuate Kiwis and visa holders, touching down three times at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport before a suicide bomb attack on Friday.

The first cohort of evacuees arrived home on August 23. 

New Zealand
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis advised to stock up due to supply shortages
2
Two people who flew out of Auckland without exemptions slapped with police notices
3
Pascoe announces retirement from individual medley after dramatic finish to four-peat
4
UK sees highest daily Covid deaths in six months
5
Sio 'not satisfied' with health authorities' connection with Pasifika
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ EDs could struggle with NSW-level outbreak - doctor

Sio 'not satisfied' with health authorities' connection with Pasifika

Northlanders to find out Alert Level fate today

Govt dropped ball over lack of air filtration systems in MIQ facilities - expert