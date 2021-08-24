NZDF personnel involved in Kabul evacuation test positive for Covid

Two Defence Force personnel who helped evacuate Kiwis and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan have tested positive for Covid-19.

Defence Force personnel evacuating people from Afghanistan. Source: Supplied

A spokesman said they had tested positive for the virus while in the United Arab Emirates.

"They are isolating under local base protocols and will be following all requirements for isolation and testing prior to travel home."

The spokesman said the pair were fully vaccinated and "currently well".

"All returning NZDF personnel will be completing the standard NZ border entry 14-day managed isolation requirements."

Last month the Defence Force sent a team of 80 on a C-130 Hercules to evacuate Kiwis and visa holders, touching down three times at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport before a suicide bomb attack on Friday.