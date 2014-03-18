NZDF Orion joins in search for missing vessel near Fiji carrying nine people

Source:
The New Zealand Defence Force has joined the search for a missing vessel near Fiji with nine people on board.
Orion plane (file picture).
Source: 1 NEWS
A search and rescue mission for the vessel began on Christmas Day after it failed to return from its return leg back to Tovu, Toyota Island.
A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft took off from Auckland this morning to search for the missing vessel.
The Kiwi plane joins a Fijian Navy Patrol Vessel which is also assisting in the search.
Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the Air Component Commander said: "We are pleased to be doing our bit to assist our neighbours in searching for their families, especially at this time of year.
"The P-3K2 is uniquely equipped for this type of search, and is the best means to locate missing boats in the South Pacific".
