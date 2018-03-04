 

NZDF launches search after emergency beacon set off in the Pacific

The New Zealand Defence Force are searching for the cause of an emergency beacon that has been set off in the South Pacific near Tuvalu. 

NZAirForce P- 3K2 Orion departed from Auckland to search for Emergency Locator Beacon.

Source: New Zealand Defence Force

An NZ Air Force P- 3K2 Orion has departed from Auckland today following a request from Fiji's Rescue Coordination Centre.

Air Commodore Andrew Clark says: "The coordinates from the distress call were used to define the search area and will hopefully help us pinpoint the beacon’s location.

"At present, all we know is that a beacon has been activated in the vicinity of Tuvalu and we are helping Fijian authorities locate it."

The signal was sent close to Niulakita Island, the southernmost island of Tuvalu, which is 3700 kilometres north of New Zealand says the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand.

Pacific Islands

