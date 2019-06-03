NZDF joins search for UK man overdue from tramping trip in Tararua Ranges

TODAY |

The New Zealand Defence Force has today joined the ongoing search for a British man who failed to return from a tramping trip in the Tararua Ranges.

The man, who is currently residing in Wellington, left in the morning of May 28 to hike from Levin to Masterton over the Tararua Ranges, police said yesterday.

He was due to finish the tramp at noon Saturday, June 1, but failed to arrive at Mt Holdsworth, near Masterton. His partner called police when he failed to return home on Saturday afternoon, the NZDF said.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter was sent at first light today to fly out 27 personnel from New Zealand Land Search and Rescue to the Tararuas, Acting Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Air Commodore Tim Walshe said in a statement.

The NZDF remains on standby, Mr Walshe said.

The NZDF joins around 50 searchers from police, LandSAR and a local helicopter in the search for the man.

Searchers about to board a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter in the search for a man missing following a tramping trip in the Tararua Ranges. Source: New Zealand Defence Force
