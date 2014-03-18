NZDF helped seize $700m in heroin during 2017 mission

The Defence Force has completed its year-long maritime surveillance mission in the Middle East, flying more than 1000 hours and helping an international naval coalition seize heroin with an estimated value of $700 million.

Orion plane (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The NZDF sent a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft and a 55-member detachment to the Middle East in February 2017 to work as part of the Combined Maritime Forces for 12 months. The Orion flew a total of 1010 hours over 135 missions.

"I'd like to send my congratulations to the detachment," Minister of Defence Ron Mark said.