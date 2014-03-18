NZDF helped seize $700m in heroin during 2017 mission

Breaking News
Veteran All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett announces international retirement, final season with Crusaders
Source:NZN
The Defence Force has completed its year-long maritime surveillance mission in the Middle East, flying more than 1000 hours and helping an international naval coalition seize heroin with an estimated value of $700 million.
Orion plane (file picture).
Source: 1 NEWS
The NZDF sent a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft and a 55-member detachment to the Middle East in February 2017 to work as part of the Combined Maritime Forces for 12 months. The Orion flew a total of 1010 hours over 135 missions.
"I'd like to send my congratulations to the detachment," Minister of Defence Ron Mark said.
"Their hard work has helped lead to four drug busts in the Indian Ocean which is a huge blow to the criminal organisations involved."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news