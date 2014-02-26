 

NZDF heads to sub-Antarctic islands

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is taking five tonnes of equipment needed to maintain and repair key buildings in the sub-Antarctic islands.

HMNZS Wellington pushes through stormy waters.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Royal New Zealand Navy's offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington will provide logistical support to the Department of Conservation (DOC) and MetService as they do resupply and maintenance work in the Antipodes, Auckland and Campbell islands, over the next month.

DOC staff, along with three conservation dogs, will scour the Antipodes to see if a mouse-eradication project in 2016 was successful.

Two albatross researchers will be collected from the island after spending the summer researching the endangered Antipodean albatross.

Meanwhile a MetService team will carry out maintenance work on the meteorological buildings at Campbell Island and will launch four drifting buoys in the Southern Ocean for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

If successful, the new technology has the potential to produce ocean swell data at a much higher resolution than available to feed into global oceanographic computer models, says maritime component commander commodore Jim Gilmour.

