NZDF continues airlifting aid to quake-damaged highlands of Papua New Guinea

The New Zealand Defence Force is continuing to airlift aid to the quake-damaged highlands of Papua New Guinea.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft will continue to airlift supplies from the capital Port Moresby to Moro and Mount Hagen until March 16, says Major General Tim Gall.

A magnitude 7.5 quake struck the area on February 26, killing more than 100 people.

On Friday a quake measuring 7.1 struck 135km east of the town of Rabaul, on the eastern tip of Papua New Guinea's island of New Britain.

The NZDF has delivered 18 tonnes of relief supplies since the quake.

PNG Prime Minister Peter O'Neill flew over the worst-hit areas on Wednesday and said the damage would take months and years to repair.

The PNG government and aid agencies have been scrambling to reach villages stranded by landslides and collapsed roads.