NZDF confirms potentially toxic fluorine foam use stopped

The Defence Force (NZDF) says it has stopped using potentially harmful foams for firefighting training anywhere in the country.

The foam has already contaminated drinking water at properties near Ohakea and Woodbourne airbases.
Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this week it told RNZ it had stopped using the foam in 2016, but days later it backtracked saying Devonport naval base was using the Aqueous Fire Fighting Foam (AFFF), or fluorine foam, up until late last year.

These foams do not contain the banned chemicals PFOA and PFOS that are extremely longlasting and have been linked to damage to human health and the environment.

But they do contain related compounds called PFASs that research indicates behave in similar ways to PFOS and PFOA, as well as precursors that break down over time into PFOA.

Devonport now trains with biodegradable foam.

"NZDF is currently not using AFFF firefighting foam for training anywhere in New Zealand either on NZDF bases or commercial facilities," a spokesperson said in a statement.

NZDF had shifted its training for fire crews at Ōhakea airbase in Manawatū to the Wood Group Training site at Spotswood in Taranaki in 2016.

Some of that training was also done at the Auckland Airport Industrial Fire Training Facility.

"In both cases, NZDF has stopped training with AFFF fire-fighting foams at these commercial facilities while long-term training options are assessed," the statement said.

