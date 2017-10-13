TODAY |

NZDF to conduct court martial of soldier accused of assault charges

The New Zealand Defence Force says it is preparing court martial proceedings against a soldier accused of several assault charges.

In a media advisory today, the military said the court martial will sit on September 23 at Burnham Military Camp near Christchurch.

A junior non-commissioned officer is facing two charges of common assault, one charge of injuring with intent and one of assault with a weapon.

No further information on the defendant or witnesses would be provided, the defence force said in a statement.

Last year, 1 NEWS revealed the extent of charges being laid against defence force staff, including those stationed overseas.

The Chief of the Defence Force admits the number of charges is "high". Source: 1 NEWS

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) soldier. Source: NZDF Flickr
