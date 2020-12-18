TODAY |

NZDF aircraft headed to Fiji, emergency relief kits to be distributed after deadly cyclone

New Zealand is providing an initial package of support to Fiji as Tropical Cyclone Yasa batters the island nation, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced.

The package includes a P3 Orion aerial surveillance flight to assess damage.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Fiji who have been affected by this devastating cyclone. We are providing support to the Government of Fiji as it identifies and responds to emergency needs,” Mahuta said.

“We are releasing emergency relief kits pre-positioned in Fiji in partnership with Rotary New Zealand, and are making funding available to the New Zealand High Commission to respond to needs on the ground as requested by Fiji.”

The Government would also fund a technical adviser to the Fiji National Disaster Management Office as it leads the response, Mahuta said.

“When a member of the Pacific whānau is in need, we extend our support. We stand ready to assist further as needs become clear.”

