 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


NZD drops as hike in US interest rates remains a prospect

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand dollar declined as the US Federal Reserve gave an assessment of US economic growth that was in line with expectations, keeping open the prospect of another hike to US interest rates in June.

Source: 1 NEWS

The kiwi fell to US68.76c as at 8 am in Wellington from US69.48c late yesterday.

The trade-weighted index dropped to 74.88 from 75.37.

The Federal Open Market Committee downplayed signs of weakness in the US economy this year, saying it "views the slowing in growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory" while inflation was running close to its target and consumption "remained solid".

Investors took the statement as a sign the Fed is on track for the two rate hikes it has flagged this year, having increased the fed funds rate to a range of 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent in March.

"Overall, the statement leaves the impression that nothing significant has really changed and the path of gradual tightening remains in play," Bank of New Zealand currency strategist Jason Wong said in a note.

"The USD and US rates were slightly higher after the statement, with nothing to change the consensus view that the Fed is likely to hike again next month, subject to the data flow over the next six weeks."

BNZ estimated the chance of a June hike by the Fed has increased to 75 per cent from 63 per cent yesterday.

The kiwi dollar had gained yesterday after government figures showed jobs growth of 1.2 per cent, a faster pace than the growth in population.

Still, while there were signs of a tightening labour market, wage growth remained subdued meaning it won't drive up inflation and forced the Reserve Bank to contemplate raising the official cash rate.

"Wage inflation remained soft and gives the RBNZ some breathing space before needing to signal any likely policy tightening ahead," Wong said.

The kiwi traded at A92.58c from A92.51c late yesterday

It fell to 4.7416 yuan from 4.7872 yuan and declined to 77.41 yen from 77.84 yen. It slipped to 63.16 euro cents from 63.55 cents and dropped to 53.40 British pence from 53.81 pence.

Related

Economy

Business

Currency

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Man dies after falling off roof of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

00:28
2
Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says cold sufferers are best to stick with paracetamol and apirin.

'People are being misled' - some cough, cold and flu medicines 'not really that effective' - Consumer NZ


04:14
3
The Breakfast host’s antics are all in aid of Star Wars Day.

Where's he gone? Matt McLean reads the weather in 'invisible' lime green onesie

4
A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked.

Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

04:26
5
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

01:54
From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's most valuable assets.

Man's best friend on active duty: celebrating NZ's military dog squad

From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's assets.

03:01
A report shows the country will need thousands more workers in the service industry.

NZ needs 200,000 extra service workers in next three years, new report warns

Economic researchers say a critical lack of workers is looming in jobs like retailing, hospitality and aged care.

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ