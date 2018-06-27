NZ yacht crew arrested in Fiji after large quantity of ammunition found

Fiji customs and police, who have found a New Zealand-based yacht after a search near Savusavu, have taken the captain and two crew-members into custody.

Fiji customs' search of a New Zealand-based yacht led to the seizure of a large quantity of ammunition. Source: Supplied / Fiji Customs

Customs said a search of the boat led to the seizure of a large quantity of a mix of ammunition types.

The chief executive of Revenue and Custom, Visvanath Das, says the agency's intelligence and profiling processes are determining high risk vessels and collaborative efforts with the Fiji Police and Navy led to the seizure.

He said just last weekend customs discovered a massive drug find on an Australian-based yacht and now officers have exposed another smuggling attempt.