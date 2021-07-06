NZ won’t follow England’s lead and lift Covid restrictions: Hipkins

Chris Hipkins says New Zealand won’t be following England’s lead and suddenly lift Covid-19 restrictions on a certain date.

It comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed today he’s aiming to scrap mandatory masking, social distancing and gathering limits from July 19, its "Freedom Day". A final decision on this isn’t expected until next week.

When asked whether the UK was making a dangerous move, Hipkins said he wouldn’t pass judgment on England’s decision.

“I don't think that’s the way we’ll see things unfold in New Zealand," the Covid-19 Response Minister added.

Hipkins said it was “not realistic” for New Zealand to wake up one day and remove all restrictions.

“In New Zealand, we’re likely to see more incremental change than dramatic change.”

He said the UK Government had also been very clear the lifting of restrictions could result in “potentially thousands of cases a day”.

“There will be more people dying as a result of their removal of restrictions,” Hipkins said.

“That’s not something we have been willing to accept in New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, plenty of scientists across the UK warn that the Government’s removal of all Covid-19 restrictions in two weeks is like building new "variant factories" at a very fast rate as the Delta variant spreads again in some communities.

Johnson said the country had to “balance the risks” of Covid-19, which have been reduced by the vaccine, “and the risks of continuing with legally-enforced restrictions that inevitably take their toll on people’s lives and livelihoods, on people’s health and mental health”.

"And we must be honest with ourselves. If we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves: When will we be able to return to normal?" he said.

