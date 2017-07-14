NZ woman thrown by jet's blast on Caribbean island named

A death of a New Zealand woman, thrown by a the blast of a jet aeroplane taking off near an airport in the Caribbean, is believed to be the first death of that kind for the region.

The woman has been named as 57-year-old Gayleen McEwan from Blenheim.

Speaking to Fairfax, her sister-in-law Janice McEwan said her Marlborough family are "still in shock."

"We're just devastated, that's the word that comes to mind. We're still taking it all in."



The incident happened on the island of Sint Maarten. Many people have been injured before watching jets take off at the island, but the New Zealander is believed to be the first person killed.

"The New Zealand High Commission in Bridgetown, Barbados, is in contact with next of kin and is providing consular assistance," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said in a statement.

A police report says the incident happened on a road near the airport at around 6pm Wednesday local time.

The 57-year-old female tourist was watching a large jet aircraft take off and was seriously injured when she was blown away by the jet blast.

She later died in hospital from her injuries.

The police report said landing and taking off of aircraft at the international airport of Sint Maarten is well known worldwide as major tourist attraction.