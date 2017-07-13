 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ woman thrown to her death by jet blast on Caribbean island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten have confirmed that a New Zealand woman has been thrown to her death by a jet blast from a plane taking off near a beach.

The 57-year-old tourist was allegedly standing near a fence next to the airport on St Maarten Island in the Caribbean.
Source: 1 NEWS

The incident happened on a road near the airport in Sint Maarten about 6pm on Wednesday local time, a police report stated.

It said police learnt that several people were holding on to the airport fence during the take off of a large jet aircraft. 

During the take off, a 57-year-old female tourist from New Zealand was blown away by the jet blast and was seriously injured.

Paramedics took her to the Sint Maarten Medical Center where she died shortly after as a result of the injuries she sustained.

New Zealand's  Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has told 1 NEWS it is following up on reports that a New Zealand citizen has died in Sint Maarten.

The police report said landing and taking off of aircraft at the international airport of Sint Maarten is well known worldwide as major tourist attraction. 

"Many tourists come to the island to experience the thrills of the landing of approaching aircrafts flying low above their heads and the holding on to the airport fence and standing in the jet blast of large aircrafts taking off.  Doing this is however extremely dangerous," it said.

Airport and other local authorities "have taken all necessary measures such as the placing of signs to warn the general public not to stand in the path of the jet blast of a departing aircraft because of the danger involved," it added. 

"Police patrols on a daily basis visit that area during the busy hours to warn persons to stay away from that area during take off jet aircraft."

The  authorities are urging the general public and visitors to the island to adhere to the warning signs.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

04:25
2
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

LIVE: Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales, with more rain due tomorrow

00:23
3
The 57-year-old tourist was allegedly standing near a fence next to the airport on St Maarten Island in the Caribbean.

NZ woman thrown to her death by jet blast on Caribbean island


00:26
4
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

00:30
5
Nervous laughter can be heard in the background on the Air New Zealand flight.

Watch: Plane passenger captures hair raising descent in blustery conditions into Wellington Airport

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

LIVE: Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales, with more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 