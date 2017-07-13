NZ woman reportedly thrown to her death by jet blast on Caribbean island

A New Zealand woman has been thrown to her death by a jet blast from a plane taking off near a Caribbean beach, according to media reports in the region.

A jet over Maho Beach near Princess Juliana Airport in St Maarten. Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Patrick Hawks

The incident happened on a road near the airport in Sint Maarten about 6pm on Wednesday local time, according to 721 News, quoting a police report.

It said police learnt that several people were holding on to the airport fence during the take off of a large jet aircraft.

During the take off, a 57-year-old female tourist from New Zealand was blown away by the jet blast and was seriously injured.

Paramedics took her to the Sint Maarten Medical Center where she died shortly after as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Rolando Brison, director of tourism for the island, told NZHerald the woman's family confirmed she was a New Zealander, and said they were investigating the incident.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has told 1 NEWS it is following up on reports that a New Zealand citizen has died in Sint Maarten.

The police report said landing and taking off of aircraft at the international airport of Sint Maarten is well known worldwide as major tourist attraction.

"Many tourists come to the island to experience the thrills of the landing of approaching aircrafts flying low above their heads and the holding on to the airport fence and standing in the jet blast of large aircrafts taking off. Doing this is however extremely dangerous," it said.

Airport and other local authorities "have taken all necessary measures such as the placing of signs to warn the general public not to stand in the path of the jet blast of a departing aircraft because of the danger involved," it added.

"Police patrols on a daily basis visit that area during the busy hours to warn persons to stay away from that area during take off jet aircraft."