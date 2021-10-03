NZ wine lovers facing shortages, higher prices

There is bad news for Kiwi wine lovers, with a small vintage and massive international demand leading to a possible shortage in the new year.

Prices could be on the rise too as wineries struggle to keep up with increased shipping and labour costs.

New Zealand Winegrowers chair Clive Jones says New Zealand wine has never been more popular. “We're actually seeing an increase in demand internationally but we've got a shortage of wine”.

This year 19 per cent less volume of grapes was harvested than last year, with bad weather the main reason. But it was even worse in areas like Nelson, hit by some late frosts and a Boxing Day hail storm.

Sauvignon Blanc is still the country’s most popular wine, making up about three quarters of the wine produced. But this year there was 18 per cent less produced than last year, Pinot Gris is down 27 per cent and Pinot Noir the worst hit, down 34 per cent.

Well known Kiwi brand Mud House has recently launched a new line to its UK and EU markets using grapes from Chile. The company told 1News they couldn’t get enough New Zealand grapes.

Going into next vintage Jones expects most wineries will have empty tanks and that may mean some customers can’t get their favourite drops.

"We may see in six months time while we're waiting for the new vintage that some products have run out,” he says.

In Nelson Seifried Estate Winery is planting more grapes in an effort to keep up with demand. Chris Seifried says Sauvignon Blanc is particularly in massive demand.

“That's what New Zealand is known for. That's what everyone is interested in. We're doing something that no one else in the world can produce," he says.

Significant shipping delays and a shortage of workers is also putting massive pressure on the industry.

Seifried says the company is looking to increase wine prices. “But at the same time we have to be very careful that our wine sits on the shelf at a good price, that we're not marketing ourselves off the shelf with too expensive wines".

Marlborough Wine’s Marcus Pickens says businesses need to make ends meet. “Wineries are able to achieve better returns and they need it because all our costs have gone up dramatically.”

In Marlborough a shortage of staff meant up to 10 per cent of wine crops weren’t pruned in time this year, with the industry now concerned what that will mean for next year’s vintage.