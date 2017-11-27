NZ warned not to be complacent about deadly opioid epidemic ravaging US

A justice expert in the US is warning New Zealand not to be complacent about a deadly drug crisis that's ravaging America.

It's fuelled by a new epidemic, abuse of prescription opioids like Fentanyl which is being mixed with more traditional drugs.

Just a couple of milligrams can kill and President Trump has declared a national opioid health emergency.

Drug overdoses now kill more people in the US under 50 than any other causes, including car crashes and gun homicides. Last year 64,000 people died from drug overdoses - that's 175 a day.

The powerful pharmaceutical drug Fentanyl is flooding the streets and turning up in everything from heroin, to cocaine and a popular synthetic drug, Molly.

So far, the American Government and health system has been failing badly, unable to even stabilise the rising death toll.

Experts say countries like New Zealand can't be complacent.

"I don't see how you can keep it out given the small amounts that you need to make an impact," said Professor Ric Curtis of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

"Here, they say it's mostly coming through the mail. So y'all do have mail there right? Well, it's likely that you're going to get the same thing we're getting," he said.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and half the price.

Community group Washington Heights Corner Project says Fentanyl is currently in about 20 per cent of the drugs that it's seeing.

"I know in other jurisdictions that it's been detected in as much as 80 per cent. It's going to get worse. We're on the edge of the precipice, I feel," said Liz Evans, Corner Project executive director.

Community groups, like the Corner Project are trying to stem the flow. They're out providing clean needles, Fentanyl testing kits and educating as many people as possible.

The surprising thing is that not one person should die from a Fentanyl overdose because there is an antidote, called Narcan. Part of what the Corner Project is doing is getting Narcan kits out into the community.

While the situation is dire in New York, the real epicentre of this crisis is America's rural rust belt. A jobs disappeared in places like Ohio after the economic crash, opioid and heroin addiction exploded.

"It's ruined communities, especially the more affluent communities," Professor Curtis said.

The same people who voted for Donald Trump, now need him to save them.

"They're sort of feeling adrift, feeling like there's no future, feeling like 'what the hell, let me feel better'," Professor Curtis said.

This nightmare began for many through the over-prescription of opioid pain medication.

Ms Evans says she's concerned that a lot of people who have been cut off their legally prescribed pain medicines are picking up illicit street drugs.