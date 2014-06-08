 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

More than half of a Chinese bank's wealthy clients had their New Zealand visitor visas approved within a day in the last year after an agreement to fast-track them.

Generic passport

Source: Breakfast

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers two years ago.

It has since also signed a similar deal with China UnionPay for its Platinum or Diamond credit card holders.

The Bank of China said the streamlined applications had cut visa processing times by at least half, from 15 days to fewer than five days, and in the past year, more than half of its clients that had applied for visas, had them approved within one business day.

Its associate New Zealand director Pengbo Jiang said it had boosted their clients' experiences of overseas study, travelling and investing in New Zealand.

"It has also enhanced the Bank of China Private Banking and Prestigious Wealth Management brand value, and helped us further implement the Bank of China global wealth management overseas development strategy."

Under the agreement, those travellers no longer needed to provide evidence of onward travel from New Zealand or their financial employment status.

Immigration New Zealand's tourism sector relationship manager Andrew Johns said Chinese tourist numbers had increased significantly in recent years and that growth was forecast to continue.

"We look forward to our continued collaboration with Bank of China, which will not only help to attract higher calibre visitors but more importantly, will continue to promote New Zealand as a preferred destination to the world," he said.

Next year is the China-NZ Year of Tourism, and Immigration New Zealand hopes to bring more potential Chinese tourists to the country through a simpler visa application process and is working with airlines to open more direct flights.

The Bank of China partnered with Local Government New Zealand on the NZ-China Mayoral Forum in December, with a key focus on trade and investment opportunities in tourism.

- By Gill Bonnett

Related

Business

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:53
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

01:42
2
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Can you help? New footage shows group of up to eight men wanted over brutal central Auckland attack


01:58
3

Most read story: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Govt decides on M bovis plan

4
Kiwi (file picture).

Ferrets kill eight kiwi over eight weeks in Tongariro Forest

00:30
5
The winger left the Highlanders with 14 men for 62 minutes after this wreckless act.

Watch: Highlanders' Tevita Nabura banned six weeks for this brain explosion karate kick to the head against Waratahs

01:58

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan

The family has been overwhelmed with support from all round New Zealand since they voiced their emotional concerns about the "barbaric" process last night.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.

02:01
President Trump announced today that he was pulling out of the summit.

'Tremendous setback' - President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea

Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."


01:42
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Can you help? New footage shows group of up to eight men wanted over brutal central Auckland attack

Two men were walking down Queen St outside Mecca Maxima when the attack took place on May 6.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 