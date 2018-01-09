 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ urged to embrace new device that monitors seafood catch from sea to plate

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Calls are being made for New Zealand to take up a new technology that monitors seafood catch from the sea to the plate.

The World Wildlife Fund says the technology has had a successful trial in Fiji.
Source: 1 NEWS

The World Wildlife Fund says the new device has had a successful trial in Fiji and will help make New Zealand fisheries more sustainable.

The system called the Blockchain Project uses a radio frequency device to track fish from catch to the supermarket, with GPS precision.

Tuna catch records are currently on paper and are entered into databases.

WWF New Zealand chief executive Livia Esterhazy told 1 NEWS that with the new technology "you will rest assured eating fabulous fish, knowing it has been legally fished, it's been caught sustainability and has not used slave labour".

The project has been piloted in Fiji with tuna and WWF has hailed it a success. 

I'd really encourage the Government to look earnestly at this technology "
Fisheries analyst Dr Randall Bess

Fisheries analyst Dr Randall Bess says the technology will allow more transparency in the fishing industry and it could be rolled out for all types of fishing.

"New Zealand is the superb test case for this type of roll out of technology on a national scale," Dr Bess said. 

"I'd really encourage the Government to look earnestly at this technology and I do know that some people are already looking at it."

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it is working with providers to explore new technologies including Blockchain, to increase the traceability and transparency of products and to ensure the sustainability of fish stocks. 

The next step for WWF is to get a retailer on board and while it's too soon to say what the cost would be, the organisation is confident.

"It's a reality, probably in the next five years, where you will be able to use your smartphone and scan a QR code and almost basically have an augmented reality story to tell you which boat, which fisherman, where did that fish come from and how did that voyage all the way to the can of tuna or the fresh tuna that you see in front of you," Ms Esterhazy said.

These are new technologies to be explored, as New Zealand consumers become more conscious about the story behind the food they eat.

Related

Environment

Food and Drink

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:46
1
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

2
The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

01:21
3
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

4
An online listing from H & M featuring a hoodie with the text "Coolest monkey in the jungle"

H&M removes racist sweatshirt ad after celebrity and social media outrage

5
Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Raw video: Rescue helicopter comes to aid of pair after plane crash lands in bush near Auckland

00:22
However, the current US President does not think she'll run.

Watch: 'Oprah would be a lot of fun' – Donald Trump says he'd beat Winfrey in presidential contest, but doubts she'll run

There have been calls for Oprah to run in 2020 after an inspiring speech at the Golden Globes.


01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 