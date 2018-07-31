 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

NZ union leader detained by Israeli military

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Middle East

The Unite Union says the Israeli military has detained its leader Mike Treen.

He was on board a fishing boat which was part of a boat flotilla stopped by Israeli forces as they were nearing Gaza where they planned to deliver medical supplies.

Unite's national secretary Gerard Hehir said the boats were in international waters when they were detained and taken to the southern Israeli port of Ashod.

Unite is calling on the government to demand the Israeli authorities release Mr Treen and the other international campaigners.

The flotilla, carrying 40 people from 15 countries, wants to break an 11-year-old Israeli blockade on the coastal enclave.

The Green Party wants the government to demand a safe passage for the flotilla which has been intercepted by Israeli forces on its way to Gaza.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was detained in 2016 when part of a similar flotilla was intercepted by the Israeli Defence Forces.

Mike Treen's blog claims that he has been "kidnapped by Israeli Navy".

Unite national secretary Gerard Hehir said Mr Treen was on a "peaceful mission" to deliver medicine and was "attached and detained" by Israeli forces.

"This is not about security, it is about Israel treating Gaza as the world's biggest prison, killing, maiming and kidnapping anyone who even approaches the walls, wires and blockades they have built around Gaza territory [that] the rest of the world has clearly said is illegally occupied by Israel."

Mr Hehir said the union was "very proud" of Mr Treen, who was expected back in New Zealand next week.

Ms Davidson said past flotilla interceptions had ended in deaths.

"While in October 2010 10 peace flotilla activists were killed when their vessel was boarded by Israeli commandos, there haven't been any killings I understand since then, although there have been further flotillas.

"We were very clear on my flotilla that we were a peace flotilla, and that we were not going to resist any detention, but that we were going to request safe passage to break the illegal blockade that is preventing the Palestinian people of Gaza living full lives."

Marama Davidson said the international community should be demanding an end to the illegal blockade, and asking Israel to stop impeding the flotilla's passage to Gaza to deliver medical supplies.

Unite Union leader Mike Treen. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:59
Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price.

Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
2

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
3

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'
4

Winston Peters doubles down on prediction there will be National Party 'infighting' after they 'take out' Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett
5

Fire rips through popular suburban Auckland eatery

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Live stream: Breakfast
Police car generic.

Woman dies following single-vehicle crash north of Auckland
Fire generic

Truck and trailer carrying hazardous goods crashes, rolls into ditch near Ohakune

Fire rips through popular suburban Auckland eatery

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

A restaurant in the central Auckland suburb of Mount Eden has caught fire overnight.

The blaze started around 2.30am on the first floor of The Garden Shed restaurant on Mount Eden Road. 

There were 14 appliances in attendance at the scene with Newshub reporting the blaze burned around 20 by 25 metres at its peak.

No missing people have been reported in the fire, and it is now under control. 

A fire broke out on the first story of a Mount Eden, Auckland, restaurant on July 31, 2018. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
The NZ First leader was at his evasive best this morning when discussing Ms Ardern’s transition back to PM on Thursday.

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

'We decriminalised cannabis in 2010' - researcher says police increasingly shifting priority to fighting P

Winston Peters doubles down on prediction there will be National Party 'infighting' after they 'take out' Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Most read: NZ First 'lost the argument' in coalition immigration deal - Peters

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Immigration

This story was first published on Monday July 30.

During an interview on Q+A, Mr Peters was asked if he had let voters down after promising to cut immigration to 10,000 a year. Source: Q+A

Winston Peters has said he "lost the argument" over his party's immigration policy, as New Zealand's net migration dropped only marginally despite promises from his NZ First party and their coalition partner Labour. 

On TVNZ1's Q+A yesterday, host Corin Dann asked the Acting Prime Minister why net migration had only fallen to 65,000 in the year to June 2018, according to Statistics New Zealand. 

"It was 72,000 net, remember?" Mr Peters said. "It's a start in the right direction."

The 2017 election saw NZ First promise a drop to 10,000 net migration a year and Labour promised a cut of 20,000-30,000 a year down from the 72,400 when it peaked in July, last year. 

Mr Peters told Dann he "lost the argument" when it came to NZ First’s policy of only 10,000 net migrations per year, "because I didn't get enough votes because people like you said it wouldn't work".

"You’ve got to compromise in coalition negotiations."

Dann asked what policy change had contributed to the drop to 65,000, with Mr Peters saying not welcoming people who did not bring "the skills we needed".

"We're far more cautious as to who is coming and we're far more focused on the regional economy."

He estimated immigration could drop a further 25,000 to 30,000.

"But we've also got to watch the employment market to ensure none of our product, particularly export product, is being hindered by a lack of staff."

Dann interviews Winston Peters on medicinal cannabis, the economy, immigration and the return of Jacinda Ardern. Source: Q+A

The Government also proposed last month changes international student post-study work rights, which Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said would help eliminate migrant exploitation and make sure that migrants granted residency contribute the skills that New Zealand needs.

Part of the proposal was to require students completing non-degree level seven or below qualifications to undertake at least two years of study in order to gain eligibility for post-study work rights.

Some say international students are being unfairly targeted in an effort to dampen down net migration. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the National Partys say "tinkering" with immigration could result in a loss of up to $40 million a year of revenue from international students. 

National Party Immigration spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said in a statement international students were a "critical revenue stream for our Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics".

He said a Government proposal that requires some students to study for two years before being eligible for post-study work visas "fails to recognise the higher calibre of those studying graduate diplomas". 

National Party Associate Tertiary Education spokesperson Simeon Brown added that "international students studying graduate diplomas bring a wealth of experience to New Zealand and often fill vital skill shortages".

"By completing post-graduate diplomas, they are able to add to their knowledge and broaden their skillset."

Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Immigration