 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ Transport Agency may look into closing roads earlier after tourists' anger

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Transport Agency says it may consider closing roads earlier in the event of storms in the future.

There was anger from the more than 100 who spent a night trapped in cars between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef.
Source: 1 NEWS

One-hundred-and-fifteen tourists spent Thursday night trapped in their cars between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef.

Tourists involved were critical of the official response.

Peter Connors of the New Zealand Transport Agency told 1 NEWS:"Obviously we could always do things better. That just goes without saying. When we get 115 trapped none of us are happy about it."

Several frustrated travellers were left questioning why the highway was open.

The Transport Agency did put out an alert not to travel, but it was issued after many had already began their travels.

"The day before we did send a warning out, essential vehicles only, essential travel only. it was predicted and we tried to get that warning out," Mr Connors said.

When asked about considering closing roads earlier in events of storms Mr Connors said: "I think that's one of things we'll have to look at. We'll have to talk to industry about that. It's not something we would do on our own."

State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
About 100 people have been evacuated form homes in the area after torrential rain.

Search continues for three people missing in flooded West Auckland river

00:15
2
The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.

Etene Nanai-Seturo sparks great team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4

Possible thunderstorms to hit during Foo Fighters concert

00:15
5
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France


00:59
The Prime Minister says the new Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 