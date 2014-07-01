NZ tipped to follow Australia's limits on breast implants

Australian health officials are blocking the sale and use of eight types of breast implants.

And in response to global concerns some implants are linked to a rare cancer, they are ordering patients be given detailed warnings about all other types.

New Zealand surgeons expect similar moves here.

About 100 cases of the cancer known as Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) have been reported in Australia, with four deaths.

Manufacturers of the eight suspended implants have six months to address those concerns or their products may be banned.

The president of the New Zealand Association of Plastic Surgeons, Dr Jonathan Wheeler, expects MedSafe to order similar restrictions in this country.

"The patients with whom we'd be most concerned with would be those who have swelling of one breast in particular. So ARCL commonly presents with a swelling or a lump in one breast then we'd recommend they see their GP urgently."

Dr Wheeler said 15 women in New Zealand have been diagnosed with the cancer in the past 10 years.

The surgeons are calling for a national registry to record breast implants, to help researchers and future warnings.

In Australia, the medical devices regulator has suspended the sale and use of eight models of breast implants in Australia, while at least one major manufacturer has pulled its devices from the market.

The decision by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) comes after it initially proposed the ban in July, responding to worldwide fears certain implants are linked to a rare cancer.

"Eight models of breast implants are to be suspended from supply in Australia for six months, while a number of safety and performance concerns are addressed," the TGA said in a statement.

"This means that these devices will not be able to be imported, exported or supplied within Australia while the TGA works with industry sponsors to ensure the devices meet all the necessary requirements for patient safety.

"Any stock of these un-implanted devices in the market will also be recalled during the suspension period."

The TGA said in some cases, the sponsor - or manufacturer - had chosen to cancel the inclusion of their implant devices in the Australian Therapeutic Goods Register (ATRG), effectively pulling its products from the market.

It said Allergan Biocell macro-textured breast implants and tissue expanders, as well as the Emergo Airxpanders Aeroform tissue expanders were "no longer available on the Australian market".

In July, the ABC reported nine different implants products made by Allergan were facing a ban or suspension. Later that month, Allergan issued a global recall of those products.

The TGA had imposed some conditions on Allergan, Emagin and JT devices, but the decision announced on Friday takes that regulatory action one step further.

Breast tissue expanders are devices used to create space in the breast cavity ahead of implants, including for reconstructions.

While some expander devices have been voluntarily withdrawn by their manufacturers, the TGA has not imposed any suspensions on those that remain on the market.

But, the regulator will now require those manufacturers to report cases of cancer to the TGA within 10 days of notification.

Despite the wide-ranging crackdown, the regulator stopped short of recommending the removal of implants.

"As BIA-ALCL is very rare, the consensus clinical advice is that the removal of breast implants is not required in a person who has no symptoms or concerns," the TGA said in a statement.

"Patients who have breast implants, or have previously had breast implants should regularly check their breasts and see their doctor if they notice any changes or have any concerns."

John Skerritt oversees product regulation for the TGA and urged women to get advice.

"It's important not to panic, and for women to talk to their doctors," he said.

The products will remain on hospital shelves for four weeks before the six-month suspension comes into effect on 25 October.

In that time, it will be up to surgeons to advise their patients who have scheduled surgeries using one of the suspended products of the TGA's planned product recall.