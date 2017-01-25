NZ tech billionaire Peter Thiel granted citizenship in 2011

The Department of Internal Affairs has confirmed technology billionaire Peter Thiel was granted New Zealand citizenship five years ago.

However the Department has not revealed any details on the grounds for his citizenship approval.

Entrepreneur Peter Thiel. Source: Getty

The Germany-born co-founder of PayPal is reported to own properties in New Zealand and has invested millions in New Zealand tech company Xero.

In a statement this afternoon a spokesman for the DIA said, "while the department doesn't usually discuss individual citizenship details, there is sufficient public interest in Mr Peter Thiel to warrant comment".

The department has confirmed that Mr Thiel was approved New Zealand citizenship on June 30, 2011.