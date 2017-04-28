 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ taxpayer owned farm sold to Chinese, upsets Fiordland locals

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The Government's farmer Landcorp is selling a Fiordland station to a Chinese buyer.

A Kiwi buyer wanted the farm, near Te Anau, but Chinese buyer offered best price.
Source: 1 NEWS

ONE News has learned the overseas investor outbid a local farmer to buy Jericho station, about 40km from Te Anau.

The Southland farmer had offered around $8.5 million for the sheep and beef operation, which is almost 1400ha. 

The Overseas Investment Office will now have to sign off the sale, because farmland is deemed "sensitive".

Landcorp chief executive Steve Carden confirmed the sale.  

"We have got a buyer from offshore who has put in the most attractive bid and that is the one we are pursuing at the moment," he said.

It's the first time Landcorp has sold a farm to an overseas investor.

"I think over the course of the last 30 years we have sold 80 odd farms. Only once - this current situation - has it gone to an overseas buyer so it's very, very rare that it happens...there aren't always competitive local bids for our farms and we do need to look at overseas options if that is the case," Mr Carden said.

We want to make sure that we are giving local buyers every opportunity"
Landcorp chief executive Steve Carden

The state-owned enterprise has eight other sheep, beef and deer farms up for sale around the country as it looks to diversify its operations.

Iwi have been offered first refusal on all of them.

Mr Carden says Landcorp has to get the best deal for the taxpayer.

"We want to make sure that we are giving local buyers every opportunity we can to make a competitive bid and we work with local buyers quite significantly on that to help them - but once the process is finished we need to make the best decision for the business."

And Federated Famers agree.

"Landcorp is a commercial operation so it has every right to sell a farm to whoever they want, but within the constraints of the Overseas Investment Office."

It should be able to be farmed by New Zealanders"
Eugenie Sage, Green Party Primary Industries spokeswoman

But the Green Party says only residents and citizens should be allowed to purchase farm land.

Primary Industries spokeswoman Eugenie Sage said: "The result of our weak laws is this land - more than 1300 ha - is going to an offshore person. It should be able to be farmed by New Zealanders so that we maintain the basis of our primary industry in New Zealand ownership and we can get the benefits of that locally."

Related

Southland

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".

North Korea's ballistic missile launch fails

2
Lydia says her children are excited to learn where their food comes from.

Back to Basics: No it's not child abuse and yes our children love living off the land

00:27
3
A player from the Saint-Esteve club assaulted referee Benjamin Casty after being shown a yellow card.

Watch: French rugby league player faces life ban after disgracefully attacking referee

00:30
4
The Highlanders right wing was in scintillating form scoring two tries against the Stormers at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Watch: Is this a return to his All Blacks form? Waisake Naholo goes beast mode running 100m to score

00:10
5
The driver who lost control of the truck in Sydney has been jailed for a minimum of three years.

Video: Moment 22-tonne truck ploughs into cars in peak hour traffic caught on CCTV

01:36
A marine mammal kayaker captures incredible encounters with dolphins, whales and seals.

Watch: Orca plays cat-and-mouse with Kiwi kayaker in unreal video of Tauranga marine life used to educate Kiwi kids

Nathan Pettigrew holds a marine mammal permit, allowing him to get close to marine life and share his experiences.

00:29
Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

Auckland driver frustration with gridlock reaches a whole new level.

00:20
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.

Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

A similar sight greeting Muriwai locals last year, prompting the nickname 'The Muriwai Monster'.

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 330239060

Varnish cache server

01:58
Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier Houses's fence - and he did.

Watch: 'It will never happen again' - Matt McLean remembers the time he was nearly arrested on TV

Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier House's fence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ