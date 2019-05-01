TODAY |

NZ to talk to Ukraine after alleged Christchurch gunman's manifesto sold online

More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism

New Zealand will raise its concerns directly with Ukrainian authorities after it was revealed that printed copies of the manifesto penned by the accused Christchurch gunman are being sold online.

The document has been republished as a paperback and is being sold through an online messaging app channel run by a neo-Nazi in Ukraine.

The Islamic Women's Council has called on the government to ask Ukrainian authorities to find those involved and shut down any far-right platforms.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday condemned the sale of the manifesto as "abhorrent and disgusting" and this morning told reporters she would direct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make contact.

"It's abhorrent, but we only have the ability to control what occurs within our jurisdiction," she said.

"But I would have no hesitation sharing New Zealand's view with the Ukraine."

Ms Ardern did however stress that some countries' laws were not equipped to deal with certain online activity.

Islamic Women's Council acting head Anjum Rahman yesterday told RNZ the manifesto's spread was dangerous, and pointed to several mass shootings in the United States that had referenced the March 15 attack.

"It's extremely disturbing," she said.

"The importance of dealing with this is very very high. We can't as a nation deal with this on our own."

Chief Censor David Shanks classified the manifesto as "objectionable" in March, meaning it's illegal to distribute or even possess a copy in New Zealand.

Thousands of flowers and tributes were left to remember victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks. Source: Getty
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
An officer in a vehicle can be seen repeatedly trying to stop the man from slowly getting away.
'Go old man, go!' Timaru police chase man on mobility scooter - but he won't stop
3
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
4
The US President says China has ripped $500 billion dollars out of the US.
'I am the chosen one' - Trump says he's the person to 'take on China' in trade war
5
Pair jailed for their roles in country's biggest meth haul, worth nearly $500 million
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New marine pest found near Great Barrier Island
01:32
The trio is accused of then carjacking a motorist as they made their escape, 1 NEWS’ Andrew Macfarlane explains from Levin.

Police reveal new details of Levin prisoner escape as manhunt continues

Nearly $800k in ratepayer money spent on controversial Shelly Bay development
00:52
An officer in a vehicle can be seen repeatedly trying to stop the man from slowly getting away.

'Go old man, go!' Timaru police chase man on mobility scooter - but he won't stop